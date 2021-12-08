ApeSwap Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.22 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $102.64 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 81,257,644 coins and its circulating supply is 81,066,785 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

