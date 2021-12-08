APIX (APIX) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, APIX has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $1.87 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00220362 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

