Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,512 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 757% compared to the average volume of 293 put options.

ARI remained flat at $$14.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

