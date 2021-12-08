Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Buys $493,500.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,657. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.