Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 20,576 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. 4,208,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $2,392,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

