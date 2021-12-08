Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $550,229.26

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00004323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 20% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $550,229.26 and approximately $69,821.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00179988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.52 or 0.00587126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

