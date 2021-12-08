Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $171.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

