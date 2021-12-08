Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $171.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

