Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

AAPL stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $171.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

