Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $142.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $142.00 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $173.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,384,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

