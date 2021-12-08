Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Apple stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,133,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,384,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.18. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

