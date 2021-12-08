Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce sales of $2.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 816.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $8.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.41 million, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $20.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised Applied DNA Sciences to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

