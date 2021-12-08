Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

