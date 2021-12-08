Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,559 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $330,163,000 after acquiring an additional 162,171 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

