AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. 52,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,900,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,394,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 849,492 shares of company stock worth $81,105,233 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 78.6% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $178,845,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.