Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa Sells 4,103 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 4,103 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $123,131.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

APR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. 186,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,120. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

