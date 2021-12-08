Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director Sells $524,910.00 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 17,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE APR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 13,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apria by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apria by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter.

APR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

