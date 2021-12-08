Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will post $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $3.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

APVO opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

