Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

Shares of APTV opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

