Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) PT Raised to $15.00

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

ARBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARBE opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

