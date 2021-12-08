Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.89. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARBE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

