Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 38,589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 12.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.