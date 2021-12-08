Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 115.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.63 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.