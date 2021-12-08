Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 141,713 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,173,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

