Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

