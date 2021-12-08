Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 342.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.