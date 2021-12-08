Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $82.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

