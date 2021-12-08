Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.