Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.29 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises 4.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $24,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $189.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $145.47 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

