Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

VONE opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $219.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

