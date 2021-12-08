Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 149,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

