Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $64,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

PRF opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $171.73.

