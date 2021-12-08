Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,636,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

