Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

