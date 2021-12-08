ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Acquires $57,674.11 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $57,674.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 16,213 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $44,099.36.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 21,706 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,862.10.

On Monday, November 29th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 13,774 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,184.26.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

ARC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 126,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,839. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 690,323 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

