Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.20. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 167,854 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.