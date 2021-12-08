Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $15.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $28.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCH. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE ARCH opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,978,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Arch Resources by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 203,981 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

