Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 8.5%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.05. 194,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,876,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.81). On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 178,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.