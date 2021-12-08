Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) Insider Bruce McFadzean Acquires 1,660,000 Shares

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) insider Bruce McFadzean bought 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,920.00 ($14,028.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Ardiden Company Profile
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Ardiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.