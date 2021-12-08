Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of ARNA opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,956,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

