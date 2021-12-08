Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.