Arepacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,580.54 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $26,580.54 and $17.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,081 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

