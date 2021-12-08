Arion Price Down 29.6% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $30,159.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.80 or 0.08732471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.75 or 1.00196235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,116,953 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

