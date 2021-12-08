Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.