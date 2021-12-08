Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Trading Down 9.3%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF)’s stock price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

