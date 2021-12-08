Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.05

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $17.40. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 3,091 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

