Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.05

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $17.40. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 3,091 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.