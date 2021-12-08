Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Lowered to €120.00 at UBS Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. 2,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a 1 year low of $105.70 and a 1 year high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.08.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.