Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

