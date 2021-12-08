ARMOR Price Down 38.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $13.73 million and $372,795.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.08621417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.10 or 0.99243051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002794 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

