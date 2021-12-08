Aron M. Odom Sells 1,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,028. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

